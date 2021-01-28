Move Over, Todd: Chase Chrisley's New Job Might Surprise You

The Chrisley family of Chrisley Knows Best has always embraced the entrepreneurial spirit, and it appears that the Chrisley children are no exception! The unofficial troublemaker of the show, Chase Chrisley, seems to be growing up and taking responsibility. After the airing of the spinoff series Growing up Chrisley, fans want to know: Does Chase currently have a job ?

Chase and his sister Savannah moved to California for a fresh start.

The spinoff reality series Growing up Chrisley follows siblings Chase and Savannah to California to make all their dreams come true. Finally out from under their parents' roof, moving to Los Angeles seemed like the natural solution. Savannah was interested in becoming a beauty guru and launching her own makeup line. And Chase decided to pursue his dreams of becoming an actor!

In an interview with Us Weekly, Chase said, "I was focusing on acting and trying to kind of get my foot in the door with that. That’s what I spent the majority of my three months on. I loved it, but it was way more work than I thought it was going to be!" Even Savannah reveals she was impressed by his talents, saying, "He did a performance and I was shocked. It was really good. I was proud of him. I feel like he really could have a future in acting if he wanted to!"

However, not all is entirely well in the Hollywood Hills, and while Chase seems to be thriving, Savannah isn't so sure. Chase wryly notes in an interview with UPI, "I would live out in L.A. and never move anywhere else. Savannah, on the other hand, got homesick about three days into it." Despite the ups and downs that come with adulthood, both Chrisley children have been pretty successful.