Move Over, Todd: Chase Chrisley's New Job Might Surprise You

Move Over, Todd: Chase Chrisley's New Job Might Surprise YouBy Anna Garrison
Jan. 28 2021, Published 8:01 p.m. ET
The Chrisley family of Chrisley Knows Best has always embraced the entrepreneurial spirit, and it appears that the Chrisley children are no exception! The unofficial troublemaker of the show, Chase Chrisley, seems to be growing up and taking responsibility. After the airing of the spinoff series Growing up Chrisley, fans want to know: Does Chase currently have a job?
Chase and his sister Savannah moved to California for a fresh start.
The spinoff reality series Growing up Chrisley follows siblings Chase and Savannah to California to make all their dreams come true. Finally out from under their parents' roof, moving to Los Angeles seemed like the natural solution. Savannah was interested in becoming a beauty guru and launching her own makeup line. And Chase decided to pursue his dreams of becoming an actor!
In an interview with Us Weekly, Chase said, "I was focusing on acting and trying to kind of get my foot in the door with that. That’s what I spent the majority of my three months on. I loved it, but it was way more work than I thought it was going to be!" Even Savannah reveals she was impressed by his talents, saying, "He did a performance and I was shocked. It was really good. I was proud of him. I feel like he really could have a future in acting if he wanted to!"
However, not all is entirely well in the Hollywood Hills, and while Chase seems to be thriving, Savannah isn't so sure. Chase wryly notes in an interview with UPI, "I would live out in L.A. and never move anywhere else. Savannah, on the other hand, got homesick about three days into it." Despite the ups and downs that come with adulthood, both Chrisley children have been pretty successful.
While Chase's acting career is on hold, he's still finding ways to be innovative in business.
Chase's acting career is still ramping up, and it is likely due to the coronavirus that future plans have been put on hold. Despite this, however, he helped Savannah celebrate the launch of her beauty brand, Sassy By: Savannah, and even became a bit of a health and wellness guru himself.
Chase started his own brand known as the Chase Chrisley Collection and has been selling out candles everywhere. As of December 2020, it sounds like his product is in high demand, as the brand even had to put out a notice that orders were taking longer to be filled due to the pandemic. While it might not be the career he was most excited to pursue, clearly, he can give Gwenyth Paltrow a run for her money!
The Chrisleys have been through serious ups and downs, but the important part has always been their bond as a family. Chrisley Knows Best is currently in its eighth season, and new episodes premiere Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on the USA Network. Catch up on prior episodes on Peacock, Hulu, or YouTube TV.