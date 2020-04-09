Todd Chrisley Hospitalized After Testing Positive for the Coronavirus

Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley revealed that he had recently been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus (also known as COVID-19). The patriarch detailed his symptoms on his podcast Chrisley Confessions alongside wife Julie Chrisley.

“It has been the sickest that I have ever been in the 52 years I’ve been on this earth,” the reality star said. “I cannot ever tell you a time in my life where I have ever been as sick as what I had been with the coronavirus.”