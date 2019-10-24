It's Not Over Yet — Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Still Facing Federal Tax Evasion Charges

The Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were indicted for tax evasion and a long list of other financial crimes in August of 2019. The list included charges like conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax evasion.

An update on the Chrisley family's tax evasion charges: These charges obviously got the couple into some deep hot water, and they've been battling it out with the courts ever since. The charges haven't been completely dropped yet, but here's an update on everything that's happened with the Chrisleys' tax evasion charges.

What are the details of the financial charges? To sum up their long laundry list of charges, the couple was charged by the IRS for not filing their income taxes on time in 2009, 2011, and 2012, as well as submitting false bank statements and false personal financial statements to banks in order to receive millions of dollars in loans. These millions of dollars in loans were apparently used for their own personal benefit.

The couple was also accused of owing the state of Georgia over $2 million in past-due taxes, claiming Todd and Julie had not filed their state taxes from 2008 to 2016.

So what happened to the charges? While it seemed like the whirlwind of a financial turmoil was over, they're actually only halfway there. Todd announced in an Instagram post that the state of Georgia dropped their state tax evasion charges.

"We have lived with this storm of lies, fraudulent misrepresentations and betrayal regarding the false claims alleged against us with the Georgia Dept of Revenue," his caption read. "we’ve endured [...] constant leaks to the press to bolster the lies that started this investigation, false claims of millions of dollars owed because the bigger the number the more people want to read about it, only to resolve the matter for pennies on the dollar."

"These folks have the authority to raid your homes, businesses, confront you in public and harass your friends and family and do it with confidence because they have no accountability unless you spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to prove your innocence," Todd continued. While their state tax evasion charges have been dropped, the couple is still in battles about the federal charges, and there's been new information on that.

They still have 12 federal charges against them. The couple still has to answer for the 12 different federal charges filed against them, and RadarOnline reported that the government recently obtained “substantial amounts of data obtained by warrant from two email service providers.” What's specifically in those emails has yet to be revealed, but it looks like the government isn't going to drop their charges any time soon.