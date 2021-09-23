Some Fans Are Speculating That Savannah Chrisley Had a Baby

Thanks to a contributing role on her family's hit reality show, Chrisley Knows Best , Savannah Chrisley has become a bonafide star and built an impressive social media following. The 24-year-old Belmont University graduate constantly wows fans online with her fashion sense, devout religiousness, and tight-knit relationship with her family.

However, as of late, some fans have been speculating that the Chrisley family might've gotten a little bit bigger, with rumors that Savannah has a new bundle of joy of her own. So, did Savannah Chrisley have a baby? Here's what we know.

Did Savannah Chrisley have a baby? No, but she recently shared a few pictures, claiming to have "baby fever."

Some Chrisley Knows Best fans believe that Savannah Chrisley had a baby in secret, but that doesn't seem to be the case. A few misleading pictures, such as this of her cradling a newborn, and even this of a full-fledged baby pic, might have fanned the flames. Nonetheless, neither are of her child. They're actually of her close friend, Rae Lynn's newborn, a girl named Daisy.

That doesn't mean Savannah isn't considering having a baby. A caption for one the images reads, "BABY FEVER = FULL FORCE. I just can’t take it!! I can’t wait to watch you grow up and spoil you like crazy, sweet Daisy!" This led some fans to comment that they hope she and her ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles (who she's seeing again, per E! News), have children of their own.

"Nick and Savannah need to get married and start their own beautiful family!" Wrote one fan alongside the image of Savannah cradling baby Daisy. "You and Nick are going to make precious babies ... one day!" Chimed in another excited user. "You and Nick will make great parents one day down the road," agreed yet another fan. From those comments alone, it's clear that Savannah's followers are eager and ready for her to have her own child someday in the future.