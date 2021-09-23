Logo
Home > Entertainment > Chrisley Knows Best
Savannah Chrisley
Source: Getty

Some Fans Are Speculating That Savannah Chrisley Had a Baby

By

Sep. 23 2021, Published 1:49 p.m. ET

Thanks to a contributing role on her family's hit reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, Savannah Chrisley has become a bonafide star and built an impressive social media following. The 24-year-old Belmont University graduate constantly wows fans online with her fashion sense, devout religiousness, and tight-knit relationship with her family.

Article continues below advertisement

However, as of late, some fans have been speculating that the Chrisley family might've gotten a little bit bigger, with rumors that Savannah has a new bundle of joy of her own. So, did Savannah Chrisley have a baby? Here's what we know.

Savannah Chrisley
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Did Savannah Chrisley have a baby? No, but she recently shared a few pictures, claiming to have "baby fever."

Some Chrisley Knows Best fans believe that Savannah Chrisley had a baby in secret, but that doesn't seem to be the case. A few misleading pictures, such as this of her cradling a newborn, and even this of a full-fledged baby pic, might have fanned the flames. Nonetheless, neither are of her child. They're actually of her close friend, Rae Lynn's newborn, a girl named Daisy.

That doesn't mean Savannah isn't considering having a baby. A caption for one the images reads, "BABY FEVER = FULL FORCE. I just can’t take it!! I can’t wait to watch you grow up and spoil you like crazy, sweet Daisy!"

This led some fans to comment that they hope she and her ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles (who she's seeing again, per E! News), have children of their own.

Article continues below advertisement

"Nick and Savannah need to get married and start their own beautiful family!" Wrote one fan alongside the image of Savannah cradling baby Daisy.

"You and Nick are going to make precious babies ... one day!" Chimed in another excited user.

"You and Nick will make great parents one day down the road," agreed yet another fan.

From those comments alone, it's clear that Savannah's followers are eager and ready for her to have her own child someday in the future.

Source: Instagram/@savannahchrisley
Article continues below advertisement

Earlier in 2021, an IG caption had fans convinced Savannah was pregnant

This isn't the first time rumors about a potential bun in the oven have involved Savannah. In fact, on Feb. 25, 2021, the star shared a black and white snapshot with a caption that had some convinced that she was bearing a child.

At the time, she wrote, "I try to stay buttoned up ... but it’s about to 'pop off' ... #doyouseewhatisee," accompanying a photo of her sitting on the ground in jean shorts and a long-sleeved black shirt. Naturally, fans took that as a hint that she was pregnant.

"Please, don't say that you are pregnant," was a common comment below the image. Savannah didn't directly respond to these, except for one fan who was confused about the caption. She wrote, "Gosh, guys! My button … pants too tight … popping off … hahaha."

Advertisement
More from Distractify

It's Not Over Yet — Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Still Facing Federal Tax Evasion Charges

Todd Chrisley is No Longer Estranged From His Son Kyle

According to a New Rumor, Todd and Julie Chrisley Might Be on the Cusp of Divorce

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.