According to a New Rumor, Todd and Julie Chrisley Might Be on the Cusp of Divorce

Todd and Julie tied the knot on May 25, 1996. Over the past 25 years, they managed to overcome numerous challenges together. Take, for instance, Todd's COVID-19 diagnosis in April 2020 or the tax evasion scandal that unfurled in the summer of 2019. Defeating the odds, the stars of Chrisley Knows Best got through various crises relatively unscathed. Until now, at least.

The increasingly popular fan theory likely has to do with Season 9, Episode 2 of Chrisley Knows Best, which revealed that Todd and Julie were sleeping in separate bedrooms. Chrisley Knows Best fans might have felt more tempted to speculate about what's going on with the couple after learning about the unexpected turn of events.Todd and Julie's son Chase made the same mistake.

"They were sleeping in separate bedrooms," Chase recently told In Touch Weekly. "I was like, 'What the heck is going on? … Is something going to happen?'"

But not all is what it seems. As Chase told the outlet, he experienced momentary panic after learning about the new developments. Eventually, he realized his parents came up with the unique solution in response to a very specific problem.