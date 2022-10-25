Emmy Medders Is Officially Engaged to Chase Chrisley and Has a "$180,000 Ring" (EXCLUSIVE)

Alexa, play “Single Ladies” by Beyoncé.

Queen Bey once said that “if you like it, then you should have put a ring on it.” And it appears that Chrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley got the memo.

In case you’ve been out of the loop, Chase popped the question to longtime girlfriend Emmy Medders on Oct. 5, 2022. However, the pair made the announcement on Oct. 21 on social media.