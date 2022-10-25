Emmy Medders Is Officially Engaged to Chase Chrisley and Has a "$180,000 Ring" (EXCLUSIVE)
Alexa, play “Single Ladies” by Beyoncé.
Queen Bey once said that “if you like it, then you should have put a ring on it.” And it appears that Chrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley got the memo.
In case you’ve been out of the loop, Chase popped the question to longtime girlfriend Emmy Medders on Oct. 5, 2022. However, the pair made the announcement on Oct. 21 on social media.
Naturally, fans are dying to know the deets about the proposal and, of course, the ring. Distractify spoke to an expert in the diamond field to get the tea on the serious bling Chase proposed with.
Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, tells 'Distractify' that Emmy’s engagement ring is estimated at $180,000.
Baby … Chase went all out for his sweetheart. The 26-year-old proposed to Emmy at Nashville’s First Horizon Park in the middle of a baseball field, per the photos on his Instagram page.
The reality star is pictured down on one knee with an excited Emmy in the middle of rose petals in the shape of a heart. So adorable! The rest of the post included a carousel of images from the proposal with the last photo being the sparkler Emmy was gifted with.
And while we’re pretty much blinded by all of the bling, Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, was able to give us the 4-1-1 on Emmy’s sparkler.
“The ring's elegant details and beautifully crafted pavé band help highlight the enormous center stone,” Mike exclusively told Distractify. “The diamond appears to be an oval cut of at least 6 carats.”
Mike continued, “I'd estimate the value at $180,000, a massive number for any ring. Her ring appears to be made of white gold or platinum.”
Good job, Chase!
Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders have been on-again, off-again dating for nearly three years.
It’s incredible to see a young couple pledge their lives to each other. Although fans immediately gravitated toward Emmy’s down-to-earth personality and good looks, some were unsure if Chase would be able to lock the southern belle down.
Chase and Emmy first started dating in July 2020 and unfortunately cut ties in August 2021. At the time, Chase told Us Weekly that timing was a factor for their breakup. However, the pair patched things up and were back as a couple on social media in spring 2022. Now, both the Chrisley and Medders families have a wedding to plan!
Sometimes you have to take a break from a person in order to know if you're destined for each other.
Congratulations again to Chase and Emmy on their engagement!