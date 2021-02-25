Some 'Chrisley Knows Best' Fans Believe That Chase Is About to Propose to Emmy

According to a fast-spreading rumor, Chase Chrisley is about to follow in his brother Kyle Chrisley's footsteps and propose to his girlfriend, Emmy Medders.

The star of Chrisley Knows Best and Growing up Chrisley started dating Emmy in the summer of 2020 — and it's been smooth sailing ever since. But are they ready to take the next big step? Are Chase and Emmy about to get engaged?