Chase Chrisley Has Led Quite an Interesting Life in the Spotlight

As a member of the Chrisley family, Chase Chrisley has existed in the glamorous world that his mother and father have cultivated over the years since his birth and is very familiar with what it's like to have cameras recording your every move as a reality star.

However, the oldest son of the television phenom Todd Chrisley has been quietly building a life for himself over the years on his own, and his efforts as an individual are surely to be commended alongside his contributions to the family business.

So, what are the details of Chase's upbringing, such as where he went to college , the employment he has had, and other important facts? Here's a total analysis of his life up until this point.

Where did Chase Chrisley go to college? Much of his education remains a mystery.

One thing is for certain: Chase did indeed attend both high school and college, we just can't confirm the exact institutions. With his life so largely focused on being a reality star and grappling with Hollywood life over the last few years, most other things have seemingly fallen to the wayside.

According to Heightline, Chase was an avid athlete in both high school and college and actually had wishes to become a baseball player, that is until mounting responsibilities on Chrisley Knows Best took precedent in his life.

Source: Getty Images

