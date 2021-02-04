Nanny Faye Chrisley From 'Chrisley Knows Best' Sure Loves to Gamble

While Nanny Faye has proven that she is an independent woman, she does miss having a partner in her life. And since her husband Gene Chrisley passed away from cancer, she has been open to dating.

Nanny Faye tried to go on a date with a man on Season 1 but it didn't end up working out. However, she hasn't stopped longing for a partner as she continues to try her luck throughout the show.

If you remember on Season 8, Nanny Faye was pretty fond of speed dating. And while she did initially show up to support Frances, she was ready to get in on the fun once she saw a man that caught her eye.

"I know this is for Frances, but I'm tempted to get in the action myself if he keeps up with all these compliments," she tells Chase.