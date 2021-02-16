Olivia Wilde Was Married to an Italian Prince Before She Was Engaged to Jason Sudeikis

Olivia and Jason met at an SNL finale party and instantly hit it off, though they didn't exactly start seeing each other after that. "I actually came off looking a little cooler than I really am because I had heard through the grapevine, through mutual friends who weren’t exactly her best girlfriends, who would report back, ‘Oh you know, I think she’s dating someone,'" Sudeikis told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show about how their meeting.

They ended up reconnecting when they were both single and the rest was history! Sudeikis proposed to Wilde in late 2012 and they had two children together — Otis and Daisy. The two never actually got married and were just engaged for many years.

A source told Us Weekly that they had been having problems for a while due to business and living situations and they "decided it was best to go their separate ways." The couple split sometime in 2020.