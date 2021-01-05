Is Jason Sudeikis Dating Again After His Split From Olivia Wilde?

By now, if you have even the slightest interest in celebrity culture (or if you know a former One Directioner), then you've likely seen the photos of Harry Styles holding hands with Olivia Wilde . Paparazzi spotted the two outside of Harry's agent's wedding, and sources are sharing that they attended the nuptials as dates.

While Olivia's romance with the music icon is all but confirmed, some are wondering if Jason Sudeikis is dating again. Here's what we know.

Though Jason and Olivia's split was quietly announced in the fall of 2020, many first learned about it because of the hand-holding photos of her with the "Watermelon Sugar" singer.

Their 10-year age difference surprised a few, but others were floored because Olivia had just been in a long-term relationship with comedy actor Jason Sudeikis .

Prior to his romance with Olivia, Jason was married to comedy actress and producer Kay Cannon for six years. The couple divorced in 2010, and Kay got remarried in 2012.

The actor doesn't have a public Instagram page, and his Twitter account has been wiped clean. Though many Hollywood starlets have a tendency to overshare about their lives, Jason has often kept the details of his off-camera life close to the vest.

The screenwriter / actor has not shared an update on his personal life since the news regarding his breakup broke. It appears as if Jason is single, or he's keeping the details of his personal life private.

Why did Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis break up?

When Olivia and Jason began dating in November of 2011, the pair seemed like a perfect match. They first locked eyes at an SNL finale after-party, and they shared a knack for comedy acting. They announced their engagement in January of 2013, which was soon followed by news that they were expecting their first child together. Son Otis was born in 2014, and daughter Daisy arrived in 2016.

Though the pair was more private about their romance throughout the years, Olivia would sporadically share content with Jason on her Instagram feed. The couple would also attend events and red carpet showings together, which made it all the more unexpected when their breakup was announced in November of 2020. Neither Jason nor Olivia explicitly confirmed the split, but sources close to the former couple spoke with various outlets about what happened.

These sources shared that the Booksmart director and the Ted Lasso actor had actually parted ways in early 2020 and that there was no central drama regarding the breakup. "The split happened at the beginning of the year. It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine," an insider told People. "The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship."

A source close to Jason and Olivia echoed this to Entertainment Tonight as well. "There was absolutely no drama or scandal, they just didn't work as a couple anymore. If you're looking for a juicy story, there just isn't one," the person stated, before adding that Otis and Daisy were "their number one priority."

The insider noted that the couple began to see fissures in their relationship when they relocated to Los Angeles from their Brooklyn digs toward the end of 2019. Since their relationship officially ended, Jason and Olivia have been spotted multiple times together. Though some may be looking for drama or the "real story," it does appear as if the two are remaining amicable.