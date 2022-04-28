Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde: Their Relationship TimelineBy Allison DeGrushe
Apr. 28 2022, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
While on stage at CinemaCon 2022, Olivia Wilde was served with custody papers.
Before presenting the trailer of her sophomore feature film, Don’t Worry Darling, a spectator handed a cryptic manila envelope labeled "personal and confidential" to Olivia, which contained legal documents from her former fiancé, Jason Sudeikis. If you're hoping to get more insight into the current drama, here is a complete timeline of their long-term relationship.
May 2011: Jason and Olivia meet at an 'SNL' wrap party.
Both recently divorced and single, Jason and Olivia first met at the Saturday Night Live Season 36 wrap party; regarding the encounter, Jason told Stephen Colbert in 2017 that he "came off looking a lot cooler" than he really is because mutual friends informed him she was dating someone. As a result, he didn't "make any sort of moves" until months later.
November 2011: The famous pair officially start dating.
Nearly six months after their initial meeting, Jason's busy schedule cleared up and Olivia stopped seeing someone else. As a result, the pair officially began dating, and shortly after, the couple took their romance to new heights.
January 2013: Jason and Olivia confirm their engagement.
In January 2013, a source close to Jason and Olivia spoke to People and confirmed they were engaged. The outlet reported that the SNL alum proposed shortly after the holidays, noting that they were "so excited" to spend the rest of their lives together.
August 2013: The couple appear in their first film together.
Jason and Olivia appear in their first film together, Drinking Buddies. The dramedy centers around co-workers Kate (Wilde) and Luke (Jake Johnson), with Jason making a brief appearance as Gene Dentler (credited as Gene Dentler playing "Himself").
October 2013: Olivia is pregnant with their first child.
In late October 2013, a rep for Olivia confirmed to Us Weekly that she and Jason were expecting their first child together. At the 86th Annual Academy Awards, the soon-to-be mother flaunted her growing baby bump on the red carpet.
April 2014: Jason and Olivia welcome their son, Otis Sudeikis.
On April 20, Jason and Olivia welcomed their first child, a son named Otis. Olivia shared the news on Twitter, announcing that "Otis Alexander Sudeikis has left the building! (I'm the building)," alongside a photo of her cradling her newborn son.
April 2016: Jason jokes he will marry Olivia once "weed is legal in every state."
Although Jason popped the question in 2013, he joked three years later that he and Olivia wouldn't walk down the aisle anytime soon. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a viewer asked when they were getting married.
"I know this isn’t my mom because my mom’s in the audience,” Jason quipped via Us Weekly. "I mean, I believe we won’t get married until weed is legal in every state, gosh darn it!”
May 2016: Olivia sports a baby bump at the Met Gala.
On April 18, Olivia took to Instagram to announce she was pregnant with her and Jason's second child.
The actress posted a photo of her and Otis holding their bellies, with the caption reading, "matching baby bumps." A few weeks later, Olivia arrived at the 2016 Met Gala and posed on the carpet with her fellow pregnant friend, Emily Blunt.
October 2016: Jason and Olivia welcome their second child, Daisy Sudeikis.
On Oct. 11, 2016, Olivia gave birth to her and Jason's second child, a daughter named Daisy. Five days later, the Meadowland actress shared the news on Instagram with a photo of the new member of the Sudeikis-Wilde clan.
"There goes the neighborhood," Olivia penned. "Daisy Josephine Sudeikis. Born, like a boss, on #internationaldayofthegirl."
March 2019: Jason supports Olivia at the SXSW premiere of 'Booksmart.'
Though the engaged pair continued to keep their romance alive with two kids, nothing makes our hearts flutter more than Jason standing by his fiancée's side at the SXSW premiere of Booksmart. The film, which garnered critical acclaim, was Olivia's directorial debut; additionally, Jason played a part in the movie, starring as Principal Jordan Brown.
November 2020: Jason and Olivia end their seven year engagement.
In 2020, we all learned that love isn't real.
On Nov. 13, People reported that Jason and Olivia ended their seven year engagement. A source close to the pair revealed that "the split happened at the beginning of the year," and they quickly "transitioned into a great co-parenting routine."
Since then, Olivia has been dating English singer and actor Harry Styles; the pair met while filming Olivia's second feature film, Don't Worry Darling. As for Jason, he's currently dating his Horrible Bosses 2 and Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell.
April 2022: Olivia is served child custody papers while on stage at CinemaCon.
While promoting Don't Worry Darling at CinemaCon on April 26, an individual approached the stage and slid a manila envelope marked "personal and confidential" toward Olivia.
After asking if it was for her, the 38-year-old director looked over the paperwork before resuming her presentation. The following day, Deadline reported the mysterious envelope contained custody papers from her former fiancé.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Jason is furious with the spectacle.
"Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved," reads a statement provided to the Los Angeles Times. "He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."