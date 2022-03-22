Yes, That's Your Favorite 'New Girl' Star Playing Doug in 'Minx'

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of Minx on HBO Max.

Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) is a dedicated feminist living in 1970's Los Angeles. Her dream? To start her own feminist magazine. Opportunity knocks for Joyce in the form of Doug Renetti.

Doug publishes porn magazines. He thinks Joyce's feminist magazine idea could work, if they package her feminist ideals underneath layers of naked men — and voila, an erotic magazine for women! While watching the show, you might recognize the actor who portrays sleazy, charming Doug. Who is it?