Stephen D. Conte Bares It All in the First Episode of 'Minx' — What Else Has He Starred In?

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of Minx on HBO Max.

Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) is determined to craft her own feminist magazine in California during the 1970s. During the first episode of Minx, Joyce meets Doug (Jake Johnson). Doug thinks Joyce is on to something with her idea, but he thinks the best way to sell a feminist magazine is to package it with male nudity.

After all, there were plenty of men's erotic magazines. Why not one for women?