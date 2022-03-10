HBO Max Officially Orders 'The Batman' Spinoff Series About the Penguin

Following the straight-to-series order about HBO Max, Colin Farrell spoke with Variety about the opportunity.

"The world that Matt Reeves created for The Batman is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot," Colin told the outlet. "I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem."