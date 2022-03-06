'The Batman' Director Said He Pushed the Limits of the Movie's PG-13 Rating

Compared to other Batman movies, The BBFC says that The Batman is "less fantastical." There are more graphic and drawn out fight and death scenes previous movies don't have.

In the U.S., there's no exact equivalent to a 15 rating. The closest thing is a PG-13 rating. In a promotional interview for The Batman, Robert and Zoë found out about the rating and he was shocked by it. "Oh no, it's a disaster," Robert said in the interview. "Dark Knight wasn't a 15?" That movie has a 12 rating but it's rated PG-13 in the U.S.