Batman and Catwoman's Romance Could Heat up in 'The Batman'

In a trailer for The Batman, we see that actress Zoë Kravitz — known for her work in High Fidelity, Big Little Lies, the Divergent series, X-Men: First Class, and more — is taking on the role of Catwoman. Here not only do we see Batman call her Selina, but she makes a ton of different cat references. We see a scene where Batman points out that she has a lot of cats and she replies with "I have a thing about strays." She comments about having nine lives, and she says the name The Bat and The Cat has "got a nice ring" to it.