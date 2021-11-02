Kristen Stewart Once Admitted She "Wanted" to Marry Robert Pattinson

The Twilight fanbase is having a revival as all five movies have finally made their way to Netflix, and while it's been almost a decade since the lead couple Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart dated offscreen, what little they shared of their relationship was highly publicized. But were the pair ever engaged?

Were Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson ever engaged?

RPats and KStew started seeing each other in 2009, just one year after Twilight premiered in theaters. The pair dated for three years and were one of the iconic celeb couplings of the time before splitting in 2012 amid a scandal that Kristen cheated on Robert with married director Rupert Sanders. As recently as 2019, Kristen still talked positively of Robert, despite their split, calling him "the best."

"We were together for years, that was my first [love]," she told Howard Stern. The pair were never engaged, but Howard asked Kristen if she would've married Robert had he ever proposed, to which she stuttered out, "No — I wanted to." She admitted that she went into the relationship very seriously and confessed that she considers marrying most of the people she's dated. Even though Howard told her falling in love with him on set was not a good idea, she said, "There was nothing I could do."

"I don’t know. I’m not a super duper traditionalist, but at the same time, like yeah," she said. "Every relationship I’ve ever been in, I thought that was it. I’ve never like casually — maybe one or two, OK, I’m not giving everyone that due. I’ve never really been the most casual person." It was during this interview that she admitted to already planning a proposal for her now-fiancée, Dylan Meyer, who she had only started seeing months prior.

Despite things not working out between her and Robert, she revealed that part of the reason things became so messy was due to how public their relationship was. She said she wanted to do things like hold hands with him in public, but she didn't like that it would be making the details of their relationship so public.

"It’s so weird actually being honest about this it’s been so heavily consumed, and I have this fear that people would assume that maybe I’m like, it’s kind of attention-y ‘oh cool you are still pushing that narrative’ or whatever and it’s like no, I’ve actually never been able to say what happened because I was so self-conscious about seeming like an attention-seeker," she said of their split.