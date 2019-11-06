Kristen Stewart Is Reportedly Taken, and No, She Isn't Dating Rob Pattinson

Kristen Stewart, indie film goddess and Twilight saga kween, has stolen quite a few hearts in her time — Rob Pattinson and Stella Maxwell are just a few names to date.

And although those past flings are merely water under the bridge at this point, it seems as though K-dawg is — once again — taken. Sorry, boys and girls! So, who is Kristen Stewart dating? It's no sparkly vampire, per se, but they seem perfect for each other nonetheless.