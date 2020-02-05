We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Science Says Robert Pattinson Is "the Most Handsome Man in the World" — Let's Break Down What That Means

By

Everyone remembers back in 2019, when John Legend was voted PEOPLE's "Sexiest Man Alive," and those of us who saw Once Upon a Time In Hollywood can agree that Brad Pitt is forever going to be the man of our wildest dreams. But apparently, neither drool-worthy celeb is considered to be "the most handsome man in the world" — according to science, it's Robert Pattinson.

But we can't help but wonder how "science" proves the former glittery vampire to be more attractive than all the other men out there — is Robert Pattinson truly the most handsome man alive right now? And in all honesty, with no disrespect to Rob, why didn't Idris Elba win? We're taking an in-depth look at the golden ratio, which apparently supports this theory.