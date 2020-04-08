Check out These Wild 'Twilight' Facts About Kristen Stewart Filming as Bella Swan!

Everyone knows that Bella is a bit of a klutz. So, in the first film, when Bella slips on ice and falls on her butt, Kristen wore a butt pad so it would not hurt as much.

"I stuffed, like, a little pad in the back of my jeans [and that was it]," the actor told MTV in 2008. "But they did some weird thing. There was something to look like ice. They poured it all over the concrete, and it was very slippery. But it wasn't hard to fall on my butt. I've done it before."