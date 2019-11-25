7 Obscure Facts About Carlisle Cullen Even Die-Hard 'Twilight' Fans May Not Know!

It has been 11 years since Twilight was released in theaters, but the fandom continues to live on. The five films in the saga are an adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's books of the same name, which follows the relationship between a teen vampire, Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), and his high school love interest Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart).

In the novels and films, audiences were introduced to Edward's vampire family, who are all vegetarians, meaning they only feed on animals. The leader of the clan, Carlisle Cullen (Peter Facinelli), poses as the brooding vamp's adoptive father. The good-looking blonde doctor works at the local hospital in Forks, Washington.

Known as a compassionate vampire who shows sympathy towards humans, Carlisle turned his "family" — his wife Esme (Elizabeth Reaser), daughter Rosalie (Nikki Reed), and Edward — after they were injured extensively and on the brink of death. While many fans were concerned with who Bella would choose in her ongoing love triangle with Edward and her childhood friend/werewolf Jacob (Taylor Lautner), Carlisle was arguably a voice of reason who continuously held his family together.

Interesting facts about Twilight's Carlisle Cullen (aka Peter Facinelli) you might not know:

In honor of our favorite movie dad, Peter, turning 46 years old in real life, we decided to round up a bunch of facts about Carlisle that even die-hard Twilight may not know. Check them out below!