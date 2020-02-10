We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
jacob-taylor-lautner-1581370727498.jpg
Source: Summit Entertainment

Happy Birthday, Taylor Lautner! Revisit His Top Shirtless Moments From 'Twilight'

By

Though he was friend-zoned by his childhood crush Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) after she fell in love with a brooding vampire named Edward Cullen (Robert Pattison), in the end, Jacob Black got the last laugh in Twilight.

And no, we're not just talking how the teen werewolf imprinted on the couples' daughter Renesmee. Let's face it, even if you were #TeamEdward, there is no denying Jacob was the hottest thing in the beloved saga.