Happy Birthday, Taylor Lautner! Revisit His Top Shirtless Moments From 'Twilight'By Gabrielle Bernardini
Though he was friend-zoned by his childhood crush Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) after she fell in love with a brooding vampire named Edward Cullen (Robert Pattison), in the end, Jacob Black got the last laugh in Twilight.
And no, we're not just talking how the teen werewolf imprinted on the couples' daughter Renesmee. Let's face it, even if you were #TeamEdward, there is no denying Jacob was the hottest thing in the beloved saga.
Happy Birthday, Taylor Lautner! Check out his best shirtless moments from 'Twilight'
While actor Taylor Lautner is happy to no longer go shirtless, we couldn't help but reflect back on his six-pack-filled scenes throughout the five films in honor of his 28th birthday.
Seriously, it has been more than eight years since the final film's (Breaking Dawn: Part II) release, but we Twihards will always remember these top shirtless moments from author Stephanie Meyer's cult saga.
"Doesn't he own a shirt...?"
"Doesn't he own a shirt," Edward dryly uttered when he dropped his girlfriend off so she could hang out with her BFF. If you're a fan of the movies, you know that Jake was basically sans clothing for 98.9 percent of the the saga. While the Quileute tribe member may have been comfortable constantly showcasing his muscular physique, Taylor was not.
"Taking the shirt off, for sure," the actor told E! News in 2012 about the one thing he would not miss filming after the saga concluded. "It's not fun."
He continued: "One, when we film these movies in like horrendous weather conditions and in the books it's always suppose to be cold and gloomy and the sun can never be out so that's not fun. And then the second thing is, I'm always the only person with my shirt off, so... I wish just everybody could, you know, do it once and then you know, it would make me feel more comfortable."
No matter the weather condition, Jake will have his shirt off.
If you thought Edward was brooding, we think Jacob may give him a run for his money. Constantly faced with rejection on Bella's part, it was totally common for the teen to just "wolf-out" — AKA take his shirt off when he was upset — and just run into the woods. While a shirtless Jacob was great, we especially appreciated the added rain in certain scenes.
He's always down to do the right thing ... even after getting rejected.
Though Bella loved Jacob, she loved Edward more. Seriously, talk about the biggest on-screen love triangle of all times! Much to Edward's dismay, Jacob was very useful in a lot of situations, such as masking his girlfriend's scent from other vampires who were trying to track and kill her.
While we don't get a great view of Lautner's six-pack, we have to add this to the list because his chivalry certainly makes us swoon.
We're all thinking the same thing: Jacob is fine.
Fans have been very vocal about their love for a shirtless Jacob. One person tweeted: "Jacob shirtless in twilight make me soo happy!!" Another fan wrote, "I'm #TeamEdward except when Jacob is shirtless. #Twilight." Same girl, same.
Thank God for Jacob Black.
In New Moon, Bella went through a very dark period and decided to jump off a cliff in the movie to defy Edward's order to not do anything stupid or reckless. Luckily, Jacob was there to dive in after her and save Bella from drowning.
Thank you, Jacob.
More from Distractify:
See What the Cast of 'Twilight' Looks Like 10 Years After the Premiere
Bella Swan's House Is Now on Airbnb to Fulfill the 'Twilight' Vacay of Your Dreams
7 Obscure Facts About Carlisle Cullen Even Die-Hard 'Twilight' Fans May Not Know!
More From Distractify
Entertainment
When Does ‘Family Karma’, Bravo’s New, All Indian-American Reality Show, Drop?
Entertainment
Meet She-Hulk: Bruce Banner’s Cousin Is Getting Her Own Disney Plus Series
Entertainment
Five Years After His Murder Confession on 'The Jinx,' Robert Durst Is Going to Trial
Entertainment
'Big Time Adolescence' Sydney Sweeney Is Not Just an Actor — She's Also a Trained MMA Fighter!