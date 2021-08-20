Jason Momoa Has Two Kids — Three If You Count Stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz

Jason Momoa Has Two Kids — Three If You Count Stepdaughter Zoë KravitzBy Pippa Raga
Aug. 20 2021, Published 4:51 p.m. ET
You may know him as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones or as the underwater superhero Aquaman, but there’s no doubt that over the past decade, actor Jason Momoa has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood. With his flowing locks, 6’4” frame, and charming personality, Jason has won fans all over the world, and luckily for them, he’s set to appear in a number of upcoming big-budget movies.
But being one of the biggest stars in Hollywood isn't all that Jason's got going for him. He’s also half of the extremely hot couple that is Jason and his wife, Lisa Bonet. The two have been together since the early 2000s but are notoriously private, which is why many fans often wonder about their life at home.
A question that comes up very frequently among fans is whether or not Jason Momoa has any children. So, what do we know about his family life? Keep reading.
Does Jason Momoa have kids?
Before being one of Hollywood's leading men, Jason Momoa is first and foremost a father to his adorable children. “I work hard and don’t take anything for granted. I’m a big family guy,” Jason told Men’s Health.
The Aquaman star married his longtime crush, The Cosby Show actress Lisa Bonet in 2017, but the couple had been together for over a decade by then. They share two children — Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 12, and Lola Iolani Momoa, 14 — and Jason is also the stepfather to Lisa’s daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, 32, from her first marriage to musician Lenny Kravitz.
The Momoa-Bonet clan is the perfect example of a blended family. They refer to each other as “ohana,” which means family in Hawaiian. Although Zoë was already a teenager when her mom started dating Jason, she and Jason have formed a very close bond of their own.
“I hope and pray my daughter is that talented and loving and open and close to her family,” Jason said as he gushed about his stepdaughter. The two are even more adorable on social media, with Zoë referring to Jason as “papabear” and Jason calling her “zozo bear.” Zoë is also close with her younger half-siblings, and she even named her band "Lolawolf" after them.
Although Jason and Lisa only married in 2017, they started a family years prior. Their daughter, Lola Iolani Momoa, was born on July 23, 2007, and their son, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, was born on December 15, 2008.
Jason prioritizes time with his family over everything else, and when he’s not filming a blockbuster movie, he can be found hanging out with his kids. He admitted that when Lola turned 13, he cried about the fact that “at some point she will start dating.”
Both Lola and Nakoa-Wolf’s names are a nod to Jason’s Hawaiian heritage. Lola’s middle name, Iolani, means “royal hawk,” and Nakoa means “warrior.” Jason is absolutely smitten with his kids, which is why the actor even got their first names inked over his heart, written in their own handwriting.