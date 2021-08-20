Jason Momoa Has Two Kids — Three If You Count Stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz

You may know him as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones or as the underwater superhero Aquaman, but there’s no doubt that over the past decade, actor Jason Momoa has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood. With his flowing locks, 6’4” frame, and charming personality, Jason has won fans all over the world, and luckily for them, he’s set to appear in a number of upcoming big-budget movies.

But being one of the biggest stars in Hollywood isn't all that Jason's got going for him. He’s also half of the extremely hot couple that is Jason and his wife, Lisa Bonet. The two have been together since the early 2000s but are notoriously private, which is why many fans often wonder about their life at home.

A question that comes up very frequently among fans is whether or not Jason Momoa has any children. So, what do we know about his family life? Keep reading.