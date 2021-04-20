The Rock and Jason Momoa Aren't Brothers by Blood — But They Clearly Have a Connection

The Rock shared this funny moment on Instagram in celebration of Tia Giana's birthday, posting a video asking her who was cooler: Aquaman or Maui.

While almost anyone would agree that having Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as your father would be really cool, the former WWE star's daughter prefers Jason Momoa . For her birthday, the Aquaman-obsessed 3-year-old wanted to know if the superhero was related to her father's Moana character, Maui.

"She didn't even wait til I finished the question before answering definitively, 'Aquaman!'" he captioned the post.

Of course, Jason's response was to send The Rock's daughter a personalized birthday video.

In the video, Jason told Dwayne's daughters that they could play together and go surfing soon, ending the video message with, "I'm sorry I couldn't be there but I love you and tell your papa that I love him too."

The two seem to be very close, but are The Rock and Jason related?