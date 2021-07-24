Is That Jason Momoa in Lil Nas X's "Industry Baby" Music Video!? Fans Want to Know

Is That Jason Momoa in Lil Nas X's "Industry Baby" Music Video!? Fans Want to KnowBy Anna Garrison
Jul. 24 2021, Published 11:54 a.m. ET
Powerhouse musician Lil Nas X has never been afraid of causing a stir, but the music video for his latest hit, "Industry Baby," featuring Jack Harlow, has raised questions from fans. The video is set in the fictional Montero Prison, and fans have noticed a few celebrity cameos in the prison yard. Is Jason Momoa in the "Industry Baby" music video?
Here's what we know.
So, is Jason Momoa in the "Industry Baby" music video?
In the video, Lil Nas X is working out in the Montero prison yard when the camera briefly cuts to a tall, tattooed, curly-haired man using a punching bag. At first glance, the figure appears to be Jason Momoa, who is equally tattooed, tall, and curly-haired. However, fans noticed that the figure's right arm bears an "Ohana" tattoo that Jason does not have.
When fans thought they spotted Aquaman himself in the Montero prison yard, they excitedly took to Twitter to exclaim the revelation. One user exclaimed, "#IndustryBaby is good as hell love the naked dancing and gay cops also maybe Jason Momoa," while another typed "Not Jason Momoa randomly being in the new Lil Nas X video."
As it turns out, the person using the punching bag is not Jason Momoa, who just flew to London to begin filming for Aquaman 2. The figure in the video is a Jason Momoa lookalike named Phil Brandt. You can find him on Instagram @ohana.strong, where he posts videos of his workouts and photos of great days at the beach!
There was a celebrity cameo in "Industry Baby" that fans noticed right away.
Despite a lack of Jason Momoa, there is another celebrity cameo in "Industry Baby" fans loved. Actor Colton Haynes, who is best known for his work on shows such as Teen Wolf and Arrow, appears in the video as a prison guard watching the video for Lil Nas X's smash hit "(Montero) Call Me By Your Name."
Colton Haynes came out as gay in 2016, revealing that he had been advised not to for the sake of his career. However, he announced his coming out to the world in Entertainment Weekly after reblogging a post speculating about his sexuality on Tumblr made headlines. Those closest to him already knew about his sexuality, including Arrow creator Greg Berlanti, but Colton said coming out to the world was special.
"It took me so long to get to this point, but I’m doing so good. I’m happier than I’ve ever been and healthier than I’ve ever been, and that’s what I care about." This message likely spoke to Lil Nas X's own story of coming out, and including Colton in the video was a nice touch. One user said, "NOT Colton Haynes in this Lil Nas X music video I jumped," and another chimed in, "I knew I recognized Colton Haynes in Lil Nas X’s new music video! Gay icons supporting gay icons."
If you are intrigued by celebrity cameos, a Jack Harlow feature, and catchy beats, the "Industry Baby" music video is now streaming on YouTube. Maybe one day Jason Momoa will cameo in a Lil Nas X video! The musician is also using the video to raise money with The Bail Project to end cash bail.