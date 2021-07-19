Is Lil Nas X Actually Going to Prison Over His "Satan Shoe" Controversy?By Sara Belcher
Jul. 19 2021, Published 4:51 p.m. ET
Rapper Lil Nas X has made waves in the music world with his controversial single "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." The track initially garnered backlash when the music video dropped, featuring intense imagery of Hell and other religious references, infuriating many Christians and conservatives who called for the song to be taken down.
But despite the backlash the song received, it has become extremely popular, earning more than 700 million streams on Spotify.
But it's possible the controversy isn't over just yet. The rapper has been tweeting online about an upcoming court date he has which is reportedly somehow related to the song, and claims he could be spending time in prison depending on the outcome. Is Lil Nas X actually going to jail?
Lil Nax X's "Satan Shoes" were the subject of a lawsuit from Nike.
In an effort to promote Lil Nas X's single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," the rapper released a collaboration with MSCHF, selling limited edition "Satan Shoes." These kicks were modified Nike sneakers featuring custom stitching, a pentagram, and supposedly, a drop of blood in every shoe.
The shoes sold for $1,018 a pair, but after selling out in minutes, Nike filed a lawsuit against MSCHF for trademark infringement.
Nike alleged that MSCHF "altered these shoes without Nike’s authorization," according to The Verge. The two companies reached a settlement about a week after the original suit was filed, in which MSCHF issued a voluntary recall on the shoes, offering to buy them back from consumers who purchased them. In addition, the single pair reserved for a giveaway by Lil Nas X would be held by MSCHF instead.
So why is Lil Nas X going to court? Will the rapper face jail time?
Online, Lil Nas X began claiming he was going to have to appear in court on July 19 following the controversy with his limited-edition sneakers.
"All jokes aside I can't believe I might be going to jail," he tweeted on the day of the supposed court date. "Who's going to make mildly funny tweets about being gay while I'm away."
Luckily, Lil Nas X is not actually going to court, nor will he be spending any time in jail for his part in the shoe controversy. At the time he claimed he would be in court, the rapper dropped a video to promote his new single, "Industry Baby," produced by Kanye West.
The claim that he would have to appear in court was apparently another trolling attempt made by the rapper.
This isn't the first time Lil Nas X has trolled the internet to promote his music. Following the release of "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," the rapper claimed it was being removed from streaming services, and he would instead be putting the music video up on PornHub so listeners would still have a way to stream the song.
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" was not removed from streaming services (despite some users having issues playing the track), though it brought more attention to it.