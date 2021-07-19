Is Lil Nas X Actually Going to Prison Over His "Satan Shoe" Controversy?

Rapper Lil Nas X has made waves in the music world with his controversial single "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." The track initially garnered backlash when the music video dropped, featuring intense imagery of Hell and other religious references, infuriating many Christians and conservatives who called for the song to be taken down.

But despite the backlash the song received, it has become extremely popular, earning more than 700 million streams on Spotify.