Lil Nas X Fans Are Having Problems Streaming "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

But not long after its release, the song is rumored to be removed from streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. Why?

Rapper Lil Nas X 's most recent single "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" debuted as the number one song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and was streamed millions of times in the first week alone. The 22-year-old released the single with a controversial (yet wildly popular) music video offering commentary for the religious narratives the LGBTQ+ community often faces.

Lil Nas X claims the song will be removed by April 14.

The rumor that the song might be removed from streaming platforms was started by Lil Nas X himself. On April 13, the rapper tweeted, "not even joking. Everybody stream 'Call Me By Your Name' hard today because it may no longer be available tomorrow and there’s nothing I can really do about it. Thanks for all the support tho!" He offered no further explanation as to why the song might be removed, and of course, fans began panicking.

Lil Nas X even suggested fans screen-record the music video to make sure they still had it in case it was removed. "Everybody screen record the audio/video on YouTube so you will have the song in your gallery worst case scenario," he wrote in a subsequent tweet. Now, this could just be a marketing ploy by the rapper to increase the song's streaming numbers (though let's be honest, he doesn't need to). But some are already reporting that they're having issues streaming the song.

"Is anybody else having trouble playing #MONTERO on Spotify?" one Twitter user asked. "I tap on it and then it immediately stops. All other songs work." "I was about to laugh at you guys for not being able to listen BUT I CANT ANYMORE EITHER!!" one Apple Music user tweeted with a screenshot saying the song was not available in their region. "I literally just listened to it on the way home last night like 20 times and now it’s [UNAVAILABLE]."

