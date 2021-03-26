Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" Has a Special Meaning for Him

When Lil Nas X finally dropped the music video for his first 2021 single "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," fans were delighted. And now, some are wondering about the actual meaning behind not only the song, but the music video, too.

In the music video, which was co-directed by Lil Nas X, the singer stars as someone in what appears to be the Garden of Eden, but is instead called Montero. He explains through lyrics that he "can't pretend," presumably referring to coming out as gay.

He "slips into sin" in the video as he gives into a serpent in the garden and is later taken to trial, but it's worth it for him to not have to live a lie. Fans are way into this visual masterpiece that also includes Lil Nas X riding a stripper pole to hell.