Nike and MSCHF Settle Satan Shoes Lawsuit: Voluntary Recall Will Be Issued

The saga of the Lil Nas X Satan Shoes debacle has officially come to an end. After the rapper was met with tons of backlash for the sneaker collaboration with MSCHF, many fans wondered if the release would come into fruition. And it turns out that their concern was valid.

Since the Satan Shoes were said to be a direct copyright of the Nike Air Max 97s, it was only a matter of time before the athleisure giant took action. And it all came to a head with a lawsuit. But, after negotiations, it turns out that both parties were able to come to an agreement.

Keep reading to get the 4-1-1.