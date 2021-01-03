Before Karl Glusman, Zoë Kravitz Dated Celebs Like Ezra Miller and Twin Shadow

Before meeting Karl, Zoë went out with stars like Ezra Miller, Michael Fassbender, and Penn Badgley. Here's what you should know about her dating history.

Actress and musician Zoë Kravitz filed for divorce from Karl Glusman in December 2020, court records obtained by People reveal. The stars were first introduced to each other by mutual friends during an outing in October 2016. They got engaged in February 2018, and they tied the knot at Lenny Kravitz's Paris home in June 2019.

Inside Zoë Kravitz's dating history: Here are some of the stars to which she's been connected.

According to some sources, one of Zoë's first public relationships was with Hell or High Water actor Ben Foster. The A-listers were spotted holding hands at the Los Angeles International Airport in 2008. They also went on romantic dates to the Metropolitan Opera House at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, among others. After her split from Ben, Zoë was linked with her Beware the Gonzo co-star, Ezra Miller.

Source: Getty Images Zoë and Ben Foster

Article continues below advertisement

Zoë likely met Michael Fassbender on the set of X-Men: First Class. Although their age difference garnered some criticism — Michael was born on April 2, 1977, while Zoë's date of birth is Dec. 1, 1988 — the stars made it work for quite some time. Reportedly, they were spotted having brunch with a group of friends, including Zoë's ex, Ben, on May 29, 2011, which is often considered as one of their first public outings together.

"They're really low-key, but they have a great time together just talking music or movies [...] They really didn't want to be a topic of conversation during the press for X-Men." an insider told Glamour at the time. Zoë and Michael broke up in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images Zoë and Penn Badgley

Zoë was in a relationship with Penn Badgley, the star of Gossip Girl, You, and Easy A, for two years. As Penn revealed in a previous interview with Movieline, his role on the hit TV show played a surprisingly big part in his relationship with Zoë. As he explained, he wouldn't have been able to meet the actress had he not been cast as Dan Humphrey.

Article continues below advertisement

"It gave me the opportunity to live in New York and to be in a position to get this role. It also put me in New York City so I could meet Zoë," Penn told Movieline. After her breakup with Penn, Zoë went on to date celebs like Star Trek star and all-around heartthrob Chris Pine, Noah Gabriel Becker, and Twin Shadow.

Source: Getty Images Zoë and Twin Shadow

Article continues below advertisement

The star has kept a private profile throughout most of her relationships, with a few exceptions. She and Drake got papped at a Beyoncé concert in December 2013, which led to extensive fan speculation. However, Zoë only addressed the rumors much later, in June 2017, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "We hung out for a minute, but we are very good friends," she told show host Andy Cohen at the time.

Zoë was first spotted with Noah Gabriel Becker sometime around the spring of 2014 — and they continued to spend time together for the next few months. Zoë started dating Twin Shadow (aka George Lewis Jr.) in 2015, and in no time, they were hailed as the most adorable couple in the music industry. In the same year, they even teamed up for a cover performance of Sade's "No Ordinary Love" on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Article continues below advertisement

In April 2016, they were spotted at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as well. It's understood that they broke up a few months afterward.