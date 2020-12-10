Here's a Look at Colin Farrell's Convoluted Dating History

Irish actor Colin Farrell 's career has been on the up and up, but his private life has had its shares of ups and downs throughout his decades in Hollywood.

The Irish father-of-two has been linked to several ladies over the years. But is he married? Does Colin Farrell have a wife in 2020? Keep reading to find out.

Is Colin Farrell married?

Colin Farrell is not currently married. The first public relationship he entered was with English actress and singer Amelia Warner, whom he met at the premiere of 2000's Quills.

The actors were even briefly married for four months in 2001, according to People magazine. "Too fast, too young," the In Bruges star said of the brief legal union. He was 25 and she was 19 when they tied the knot on the island of Bora Bora, and he tattooed his nickname for her, Millie, on his ring finger as a sign of his commitment.

Over the next couple of years, Colin was constantly in the tabloids for his rumored dalliances with other Hollywood starlets. Britney Spears, Playboy cover girl Nicole Narain, model Josie Maran, and actresses Michelle Rodriguez, Angelina Jolie, Maeve Quinlan, and Demi Moore were all rumored to have been dating the Killing of a Sacred Deer actor, though none of the relationships were confirmed.

But in 2003, that all changed when his first baby, James Padraig, arrived. The baby's mother is American model and Colin's then-girlfriend Kim Bordenave. "I'm so excited," he told People at the time. "I'm a little bit scared, but not as scared as I've been told I should be." He explained his insomnia was a big reason he wasn't afraid his child would cause him to lose any sleep. "Between midnight and 3 a.m. are lovely moments for me," he said.

His son James was born with Angelman syndrome, which Colin has been quite open about. When James turned 15 last year, Ellen DeGeneres asked Colin whether his son was at driving age. "15 is driving me mad age," he responded. "James is not driving, I don't know if he will ever drive, he has Angelman syndrome."

"I'm not one to limit the expectations of his life but the world would be a more dangerous place if he drove," he continued. "You never know, it's a world of possibility."

Source: getty

