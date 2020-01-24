Colin Farrell Is Packing on the Pounds to Play the Penguin in 'The Batman'

Colin confirmed that the cast is about three weeks away from filming, but that he's already in the process of trying to gain more weight for the character, which he quipped shouldn't be a problem with his Abrakebabra card. He also confirmed some interesting rumors regarding the secrecy of the project that Matt Reeves wrote and is slated to direct.

One of the biggest bombshells is that the script is kept such a big secret that the actors had to read it while in a room. They couldn't take it out of said room nor were they allowed to make any copies or take any photos of it. Colin had joked that he was "chained" to a desk and the pages were "cryogenically frozen," but he went on to call the work that Matt created "gorgeous" and "beautifully dark," while saying that Matt's passion for the project is evident.