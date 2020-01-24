We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Colin Farrell Is Packing on the Pounds to Play the Penguin in 'The Batman'

It's kind of difficult to imagine anyone else performing a live-action rendition of classic Batman villain the Penguin after seeing Danny DeVito's take on the crook whose real name is Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot. Then again, people were a bit worried when it was announced that Heath Ledger would be playing the Joker at first, so when it was announced that Colin Farrell was in the lead for the monocle-rocking villain, fans embraced the idea, especially after SEEING the actor's weight gain.

Colin's been recently spotted around Los Angeles rocking some silver hair, while ambling about in sweatpants and holding cups of coffee looking way more portly than he usually does. While a lot of people thought that the white follicular action had something to do with the character, the Irish performer assured that it wasn't. However, his weight gain, was.