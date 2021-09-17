Batman Gets a New Robin in the Third Season of 'Titans'By Kori Williams
Sep. 17 2021, Published 12:04 p.m. ET
Now that we are in the third season of DC's Titans, we're discovering so much more about these characters. In this show, we follow the young heroes of Gotham as they discover themselves as people and saviors. Think of this show as a live-action, way more serious version of the original Teen Titans.
With a new season comes new characters, and Titans is giving fans what they want. It's time for fans to say hello to a new guy named Tim Drake. But who exactly is Tim in the show, and how does he relate to the Batman comics? Here's what we know.
Who is Tim Drake in 'Titans'?
Fans of comics know that while the heroes may stay the same, different people undertake the role as the years go on. For example, Batman's first Robin is a guy named Dick Grayson. But Tim is the third Robin to work alongside the hero of Gotham. He takes over the job after the second sidekick, Jason Todd, dies.
In Season 3 of Titans, we meet Tim. According to official character description, Tim is "a streetwise kid who's managed to grow up on the toughest streets without losing his indelible belief in heroism. His easygoing demeanor is backed up by a near-genius mind, a natural detective with a perception of detail far beyond his years."
In Titans, Tim is played by actor Jay Lycurgo in his first major role, according to his IMDb. It appears he started acting in 2019 and had small roles in movies and TV shows until up until his role as Tim Drake. He will also appear in the upcoming movie The Batman that is said to come out in 2022. He won't be playing Robin, though; his character is listed as "Thug."
What happened to the original Robin?
On Titans, the original Robin — Dick — is still on the show. But now, he's taken on a new role. Played by Brenton Thwaites, he ditches his place by Batman's side in order to become Nightwing by the end of the show's second season. Nightwing is a hero all his own, and Dick comes into the role as he discovers more of who he is as a person.
"Where we meet him in episode 1 of the show is, he’s in exile from his dysfunctional relationship with Bruce Wayne,” showrunner Greg Walker said in a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly. "He’s really ambivalent about being Robin at all. At one point he burns the suit. So he has a real complicated relationship with the suit."
Because of this, it was really important for Dick as a character to discover himself, understand the mistakes he made, and even transform himself as a person. It's almost as if Nightwing is a rebirth for him. Now, he can lead the Titans just like he did in the comics and prove himself while he tries to figure out exactly where he stands with Batman.
You can watch Titans on HBO Max.