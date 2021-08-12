Did (SPOILER) Really Just Die in 'Titans' Season 3? Famous Comics Arc Comes to Life

If you aren't already familiar with the DC Comics live-action show Titans , allow me to clarify. Based on the Teen Titans comics that audiences know and love, Titans takes a darker, grittier spin on characters from the comics and the animated cartoon of the same name. The show first premiered on DC's streaming service DC Universe before it was merged with HBO Max.

The show is currently in its third season, and fans are eager to know: Who dies in Titans Season 3?! Read on for everything we know.

Who dies in 'Titans' Season 3? The show's storyline this season follows a famous comics arc.

Titans follows characters from across the DC Universe, so it's no surprise that characters such as Dick Grayson/Robin I/Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites) and Jason Todd/Robin II (Curran Walters) interact with the likes of Rachel Roth/Raven (Teagan Croft), Garfield Logan/Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), and Koriand'r/Starfire (Anna Diop).

Previously, Titans included characters such as Donna Troy/Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie) and Conner Kent/Superboy (Joshua Orpin) and followed their storylines from the connecting Teen Titans comics. It's no surprise that Season 3 of the show would take this approach as well. For Season 3, Titans is actively following one of the most famous Batman comics story arcs.

The storyline known as "A Death in the Family" first appeared in 1988. The arc followed negative press regarding the introduction of Jason Todd to the comics universe, and fans voted via telephone whether or not Jason Todd would be killed at the hands of the Joker. Ultimately, fans voted for him to die, and thus, "A Death in the Family" was born.

Now, the arc is one of the most widely recognizable in comics history, primarily due to the horrific nature of the Joker murdering a child and Batman's fallout with the situation. In 2005, Jason Todd's character was resurrected in the infamous Lazarus Pit belonging to League of Shadows head Ra's al Ghul, but ultimately this did more harm than good.

Once Jason was resurrected, he became angry with Batman for not avenging his death against the Joker and assumed an alias known as "Red Hood," who brutally retaliated against Gotham's underworld. In Titans, this exact arc plays out, with several notable differences. The first difference is that Bruce does avenge Jason's death against the Joker and disappears, seemingly leaving the mantle of Batman to Dick.

The second major difference between the comics arc and Titans is that there has been no mention of the Lazarus Pit, and instead of going after criminals, Jason appears to be going after his fellow heroes. In Episode 3 of Titans, Jason's actions lead to the death of Hank Hall/Hawk (Alan Ritchson) for an added twist.

