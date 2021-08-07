So, Were Those Theories About Harley Quinn's Death in 'The Suicide Squad' Right? (SPOILERS)

Ahead of the premiere of the DCEU 's The Suicide Squad , Margot Robbie gave an interview that had Harley Quinn fans nervous. According to Margot, she has no plans to dust off her Harley costume anytime soon. "I was like, 'Oof, I need a break from Harley because she's exhausting,'" she told Entertainment Weekly . "I don't know when we're next going to see her."

What's worse, DCEU fans who excitedly awaited the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League were heartbroken to find out in a future-set scene that Harley had died at some point. Between that scene and Margot saying she was ready for a Harley break, fans were sure that our favorite antiheroine died in The Suicide Squad. But did she?

When and if Harley returns, what version of her will we be seeing, and how will she change again? Because eagle-eyed fans noticed something a little strange about her in The Suicide Squad. Is Harley metahuman now?

But, as Margot said, that future is a long way off since she has no plans to revive the character in any currently-in-the-works DCEU films . And, for those who are worried that Harley will only be brought back to be killed off, as she's dead in the future according to Zack Snyder's Justice League, it's worth noting that Zack Snyder's cut of the film is not canon. Only the Justice League directed by Joss Whedon is.

Even though Margot is taking a break from Harley for the time being, we haven't seen the end of Dr. Quinzel. Harley, as well as the remaining Suicide Squad members at the end of the movie, are set free after Idris Elba's Bloodsport uses Project Starfish as leverage to gain their freedom from Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. While it seems like the Suicide Squad is disbanded by the end of the film, we may find the conniving Waller might be able to bring them back together again in the future.

Is Harley Quinn a metahuman?

Originally, metahumans were simply humans with a genetic mutation in DC Comics. Which would mean that, no, Harley isn't a metahuman. But today, that term is more loosely applied to mean anyone with what could be considered superpowers, regardless of how they got them. Technically, Harley does fall into that category, which means that, by today's standards, she's a metahuman.

Harley does have superpowers in the comics, and that's thanks to her sometimes lover Poison Ivy. After the Joker drives Harley insane, Poison Ivy takes care of her — and also injects her with a special toxin antidote. This makes Harley immune to Ivy's pheromones and Joker Venom. It also makes her super strong and durable. Her genius-level IQ and athletics aren't due to her superpowers though. Before she met the Joker, she was a criminal psychologist, as well as a highly-trained gymnast.

The story shown in the DCEU is a little different, considering that we haven't seen Harley and Poison Ivy interact at all onscreen (yet). Harley seemingly gets powers in Suicide Squad when she drops into a vat of acid, which also gives her the Harley-look we've come to know in the DCEU. Still, considering the 2016 film didn't really show Harley with superpowers, it's possible that the vat did nothing but change her look.

The Suicide Squad also doesn't appear to have a Harley with supernatural abilities, except for one that wasn't actually in the comics. Dubbed "Harley Vision," Harley Quinn sees bright, vibrant birds and flowers throughout her fights scenes, and her perspective seems to give her an upper hand in battles.