'The Suicide Squad' Takes Place Years After the First 'Suicide Squad' Movie

Even though The Suicide Squad takes place within the universe of the 2016 Suicide Squad movie, director James Gunn has reiterated that it's supposed to be a film that stands on its own.

Still, some fans might be wondering when The Suicide Squad takes place. The most important thing is that there are plenty of familiar faces who return for the 2021 film. And the plot is one that brings new Task Force X villains together with the OG ones.