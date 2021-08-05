'The Suicide Squad' Might Be Both a Sequel and a Reboot, for Added Chaos

If you've seen the film and are ready for more, never fear! James Gunn has already begun spinoffs and plans for a sequel, according to Entertainment Weekly . Of a potential sequel, James revealed, "I've had ideas, actually. If I did a sequel, it's not like, 'Hey, let's assemble another team, and let's do this!' It would be very different."

A television show based around John Cena's character of Peacemaker began filming before The Suicide Squad was released, and the series is supposed to serve as an origin story for his character. The show will also star side characters from The Suicide Squad, such as Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt and Steve Agee as Belle Reve's notorious warden, John Economos.

The Suicide Squad is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max Aug. 5, beginning at 7 p.m. EST.