Here's What Happens in 'Birds of Prey' (Warning: Spoilers Ahead!)

The new Harley Quinn movie, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), has finally hit box offices — to a lot of praise from DC fans all around. This story focusing on post-breakup Harley rounds up some of your favorite female supervillains on an epic heist.

Margot Robbie returns for her role as Harley in this movie, bringing even more life to the character who has yet to get a full story of her own.