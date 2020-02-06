This Is the (Shocking) Reason Why 'Birds of Prey' Is Rated R

As an article by Cinema Blend outlines, what prospective viewers shouldn't fear is nudity. Despite its gloriously indecent premises, that's one thing Birds of Prey does not involve. As to the rest? Expect violence, immorality, and, most importantly, a stream of odious mischiefs provided by impeccably-dressed, jaw-droppingly sassy heroines like Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and The Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead).

"Rated R for strong violence and language throughout, and some sexual and drug material," reads the MPAA statement for the film.

In other words, Birds of Prey will feature grievous acts of harm and a good bit of strong language, alongside some sexual and drug-related material. Judging by the trailer, even the relatively average scenes — including one that sees Harley consume gargantuan quantities of Cheese Whiz — have the potential to make viewers feel dizzy and disorientated.