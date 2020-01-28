We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
is-emma-mackey-related-to-margot-robbie-1580232798074.jpg
Source: Sam Taylor/Netflix

Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley

'Sex Education's Emma Mackey Doesn't Want to Be Compared to Margot Robbie Anymore

The Netflix original Sex Education has some of the most well-thought out characters and storylines on TV right now, and if you haven't watched the series yet, we recommend finishing this article and getting right to binging Seasons 1 and 2 on the streaming platform.

One of the show's fan-favorites has quickly become the character of fearless bad gal Maeve Wiley, played by actress Emma Mackey. Along with her no-nonsense attitude, what caught a lot of viewers' attention was the fact that Emma looks a lot like Hollywood A-lister, Margot Robbie.