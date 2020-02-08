Everything You Need to Know about the Original Black Canary

If you're planning on seeing Birds of Prey this weekend (or heck, even if you already saw it), you may want to know a little bit about each of the Birds of Prey members. In the movie, there's obviously Harley Quinn, The Huntress, Cassandra Cain, Renee Montoya, and Black Canary. One of the most interesting characters (although, IMO, they're all pretty awesome) is Black Canary (played by Jurnee Smollett-Bell), who's gone through a couple different versions in the DC comics. Here's the 4-1-1 on this badass DC vigilante.