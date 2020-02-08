We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Warner Bros.

Everything You Need to Know about the Original Black Canary

If you're planning on seeing Birds of Prey this weekend (or heck, even if you already saw it), you may want to know a little bit about each of the Birds of Prey members. In the movie, there's obviously Harley Quinn, The Huntress, Cassandra Cain, Renee Montoya, and Black Canary. One of the most interesting characters (although, IMO, they're all pretty awesome) is Black Canary (played by Jurnee Smollett-Bell), who's gone through a couple different versions in the DC comics. Here's the 4-1-1 on this badass DC vigilante. 

Here's how Black Canary started off in the comics.

We were first introduced to Black Canary in 1947 in Flash Comics #86 — that's right, she's an OG DC comic book character. Since then, she's joined the Justice League, dated Green Arrow, and eventually joined the all-female (kind of) Birds of Prey. Her look has changed a lot throughout the years, which is to be expected. She started out in a simple leotard and went by Dinah Drake, but she later started wearing a black suit with a mask covering her eyes.