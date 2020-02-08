The 'Birds of Prey' Post-Credits Scene Makes Fun of Batman

Since Birds of Prey is a Suicide Squad spin-off, it would make sense for it to also have a scene after the closing credits. The post-credits scene in Suicide Squad showed Amanda Waller and Bruce Wayne talking about what a disaster of an idea it was to form the Suicide Squad. Bruce tells Amanda that "his friends" will shut down Suicide Squad for her. He's talking about the Justice League, and the whole scene hints that there's going to be a Justice League 2 movie in the future (we don't know when, though).