'The Suicide Squad' Has Not One but Two Surprise Endings

Viewers who stuck around until the very end were surprised to learn that The Suicide Squad had not one, but two surprise endings. One, which is featured shortly after the film’s title card appears, and the second, which comes (way) after the credits are done rolling.

Rumors that the film would have a post-credit scene surfaced in early 2021, so many fans made sure to stick around after everyone left. But others only learned about the clips on social media after they left the theater.