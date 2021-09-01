The DC Villain Eclipso Will Be "Really Scary" When He Finally Appears on 'Stargirl'

Eclipso, who will be played by Nick Tarabay, will serve as one of the main antagonists in the newest season of Stargirl. Eclipso will be a terrifying foe for the Justice Society of America (JSA). The ancient life form has been trapped in a blue gem controlled by the Injustice Society of America (ISA). However, since Shiv was seen with the gem in the finale of Season 1, it looks like it won't be long before Eclipso is unleashed.

The character was created by Bob Haney and Lee Elias and first appeared in the 1963 comic book series House of Secrets. Over the years, Eclipso evolved and materialized as a more powerful being. Eclipso's origin story is that he was a creation fashioned by God who manifests supernatural abilities and powers. He can possess and manipulate his body, control the weather to produce disasters, and shoot deadly rays from his eyes.

Per Digital Spy , Stargirl creator and executive producer Geoff Johns describes this Big Bad as "terrifying." In a recent interview with Bleeding Cool , Geoff discussed the ancient creep who cruelly feeds off the darker side of humanity and said that fans will see him "deeper into the season."

He said, "You will see Nick Tarabay in his horrifying makeup. We wanted to build to that moment. That when he finally does set foot in Blue Valley for real and you see him manifest, it felt deserved, it felt scary, and it felt like everything had changed. And I think when people see that episode, hopefully, they'll be both happy and scared when they watch it."

Well, we can't wait until Eclipso appears and see how everything unfolds.

Stargirl airs on the CW Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST.