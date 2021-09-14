Is 'Y: The Last Man' a DC Comic? Here's Everything You Need to Know

Is 'Y: The Last Man' a DC Comic? Here's Everything You Need to KnowBy Tatayana Yomary
Sep. 14 2021, Published 5:16 p.m. ET
For as long as we can remember, there has been a rivalry between DC and Marvel Comics. While both companies have created some of the most iconic comic book series, it still hasn’t stopped comic fans from comparing the publishers to each other.
The endless argument of Batman vs. Superman is just one ongoing battle between Marvel and DC fans. Comic book aficionados have their own opinions about why their favorite publisher reigns supreme.
Now, with the release of FX's Y: The Last Man, the topic has resurfaced once again. The series focuses on the sole surviving male human after every male mammal on Earth dies suddenly and simultaneously. So, of course, comic book fans have one question in mind: Is Y: The Last Man a DC comic? Is it another Marvel masterpiece? Read on to get the full scoop.
Is 'Y: The Last Man' a DC comic?
FX's new series Y: The Last Man is in fact based on a DC comic. It appears that all the questions about Y: The Last Man being a DC or Marvel comic can finally be put to bed.
FX shares that Y: The Last Man is a science-fiction comic book series written by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra that was published under DC Comics' Vertigo imprint.
Y: The Last Man has 60 issues. The comic series began running in 2002 and ran for six years; the last issue was reportedly released in 2008.
What is the plot of FX's 'Y: The Last Man'?
Unlike many comic book plots that focus on a hero saving an individual or a city, Y: The Last Man takes a different approach.
Y: The Last Man is set in a post-apocalyptic world where all beings on Earth with Y chromosomes die, all except a man named Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) and his pet capuchin Ampersand.
After Yorick realizes that he’s the only man alive, he sets out to find answers to the plague. Not to mention, Yorick and Ampersand both have Y chromosomes, so viewers are wondering how they both survived the global pandemic.
Unlike the comic book, the series makes waves by including transgender people, which adds an interesting element to the show.
Will Yorick find the answers that he’s looking for? Viewers will have to wait and see.
The first six episodes of Y: The Last Man are available to stream on Hulu. New episodes are released every Monday.