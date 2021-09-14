Yorick's Survival in 'Y: The Last Man' Is More Complicated Than We Thought

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Y: The Last Man comic book series.

Based on the highly lauded comic book series, FX’s Y: The Last Man shows us a world devoid of people with the Y-chromosome, who die thanks to a mysterious plague, except for Yorick and his pet capuchin, Ampersand.

The last two Y-chromosome people standing — the FX series includes transgendered people, unlike the comic book — Yorick and Ampersand are in a unique position.