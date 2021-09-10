'AHS: Double Feature' Shows Us a Whole New Side of Belle Noir and It's Shocking

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Going into the fourth episode of American Horror Story: Double Feature, it was natural for us to think that Provincetown had always had its secrets, vampires, and little black pills. But, as we learn, it wasn’t always that way.

Once the chemist comes to town, everything changes for Provincetown and its inhabitants. Mickey (Macaulay Culkin), who we thought was just a tweaking squatter until recently, turns out to be Provincetown’s catalyst for change. Not just that, but he changes Belle Noir’s (Frances Conroy) life too.