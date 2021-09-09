Season 10 of 'AHS' Is Largely Based on the True Crimes of the Cape Cod Vampire

Boston.com reported that Part 1 of Season 10, Red Tide, was filmed across 19 locations in Provincetown, Mass., including the Pilgrim Monument and the Winthrop Street Cemetery, over the course of two weeks in March of 2021. Death Valley, the title of the second half of the season, was shot primarily in California.

You can catch new episodes of American Horror Story: Double Feature Wednesdays on FX at 10 p.m. EST.