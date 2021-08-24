'American Horror Story: Double Feature' Filmed Scenes in This Popular Cape Cod Town

'American Horror Story: Double Feature' Filmed Scenes in This Popular Cape Cod TownBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Aug. 24 2021, Updated 6:20 p.m. ET
While fans of the long-running anthology series American Horror Story are used to twists, turns, and lots of bloody surprises, Season 10 will feature a first for the popular FX show.
American Horror Story: Double Feature is divided into two parts, "Red Tide" and "Death Valley," each highlighting separate storylines.
Part one of Season 10 will take place by the sea and follow a struggling writer and his family moving to "an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they're settled in, the town’s true residents begin to make themselves known," per the show's logline.
While watching American Horror Story: Double Feature, audiences may see a few familiar landmarks. So, where was the spooky series shot? Find out where AHS Season 10 was filmed.
'American Horror Story' Season 10 filming locations — find out where the show was shot!
The first part of AHS takes place in a coastal beach town, and it comes as no surprise that the showrunners picked Provincetown, Mass. as the filming location.
Season 10 is shot at iconic locations throughout "P-town," including Pilgrim Monument, Winthrop Street Cemetery, Mews Restaurant, and Racing Beach.
“We think it’s great exposure for the town,” Provincetown director of tourism Anthony Fuccillo told Boston.com. “It’s good for the film industry to have a town like ours to utilize. It will bring additional business for the town, and is good for economic development, especially this time of year.”
Aside from filming in the popular Cape Cod town, Double Feature also has scenes shot in California. According to The Cinemaholic, filming also took place in the beachside town of Oxnard, Calif.
The cast and crew reportedly shot a Halloween-themed episode in the town, which was "dressed" for filming AHS: Double Feature.
Other west coast towns where scenes were shot include Malibu, Port Hueneme, Bel Air, and Culver City.
"American Horror Story: Double Feature is filming near the oil fields on Jefferson Blvd. in Culver City, California today," tweeted @ahszone, an American Horror Story fan-run Twitter page.
What is Season 10 of 'American Horror Story' about?
Though casting rumors for Season 10 have been confirmed and include AHS veterans such as Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, and more, character storylines and plot points for the upcoming installment have been non-existent.
Like creator Ryan Murphy's past AHS installments, details surrounding the anthology series have been scarce. From the trailers and FX posters, fans have pieced together that Season 10 will follow sirens and aliens.
These creatures have appeared in several press photos that Ryan has shared on his personal Instagram account.
"Let it take you under," the show creator captioned one snap. In another teaser picture of the series, he wrote, "It's coming for you," alongside the image of an alien and a mermaid-esque creature.
American Horror Story: Double Feature premieres Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. EST on FX. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.